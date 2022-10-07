scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down and says “‘Mere ko strong banke rehna hai”; Fans trend ‘We Are With You Sumbul’

In the latest episode, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was seen having a conversation with Sajid khan, Abdu Rozik and Gori Nagori.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down
The current season of Bigg Boss has begun, and controversies related to the show just Do not seem to end. While some viewers are irritated with the fact that Sajid khan was invited to be a part of the show, irrespective of being accused of sexually harassing women in the entertainment industry.

Now the viewers as well as some contestants are thinking if something is going on between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot.

In the latest episode, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was seen having a conversation with Sajid khan, Abdu Rozik and Gori Nagori. Where she was getting all emotional and shared on how she is not been taken seriously in the house and as she is the youngest contestant of the season.

Thus, people do not really value her viewpoints and opinions. To this ‘Haryana ki Shakira’ consoles her and advise her to not give up and also to try to give her best, in order to excel.

She later was seen in sitting in her room and talking to herself saying, “Mere ko strong ban k rehna hai’ ‘mujhe jeetna hai”

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down and says “‘Mere ko strong banke rehna hai” in Bigg Boss 16 below:

Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79
India logs 1,997 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths
Kriti Sanon

Avika Gor

Malavika Mohanan

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

