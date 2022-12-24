Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan enters the list of Top 50 Asian stars of 2022

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the famous contestant in Bigg Boss 16. She rose to fame in her serial ‘Imlie’. Her popularity and her fans are growing day by day.

Sumbul recently entered in Top 50 Asian stars of 2022 list. Many celebs top the list and Sumbul became youngest actress to enter the list Amitabh Bachchan being the oldest .

Her team shared the news on her Instagram with a post and captioned, “My father taught me to always let your work speak louder than your words. Words may fail us one day, but your work will never be forgotten. From working as a junior artist to entering the list of top Asian celebrities and becoming 2nd on the “Top 30 Asian Women” list is something I had never expected but with your full support & hard work, this is a reality today. When people start dreaming at this age, I make sure that I am living the dream. Thank you to everyone who’s been supporting me selflessly. This is just the beginning of many more!”

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan enters the Top 50 Asian stars of 2022 below: