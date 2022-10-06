scorecardresearch
TVNews

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta asked Shalin Bhanot if there’s something going on between him and Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The great bond between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer's has become a topic of discussion inside the house

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta asked Shalin Bhanot if there's something going on between him and Sumbul Touqeer pic courtesy twitter
The great bond between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer’s has become a topic of discussion inside the house as well as among the fans. Many even wonder if there’s something going on between the two.

In the October 5 episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Dutta asked Shalin upfront about this. He was shocked to learn this, but he gave a classy reply. Meanwhile, Tina taught Abdu Rozik how to compliment girls in Hindi.

During the conversation, Tina straightforwardly asked Shalin what everyone has been gossiping about. She asked him if there’s something brewing between him and Sumbul.

At first, this left Shalin shocked. After a while, he laughed it out and tolf Tina that there’s nothing like that because she is younger to him. Shalin said, “Nahi yaar woh bacchi hai ye kahan se aaya.”

While Tina and Shalin were talking, Sumbul joined them. Shalin told her that Tina has put something weird in his mind. Just then, Sumbul held Shalin’s hand and placed it on her forehead, which made the other two smile.

Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan & others celebrate Alia's baby shower
IND v SA, 1st ODI: Playing in the IPL helps with easy passing of information on Indian players, says Rabada
