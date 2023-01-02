Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta confesses her feelings to Shalin Bhanot

The episode kicks off with a jacuzzi party. The large Jacuzzi in the captain’s room, which I always wondered if anyone ever used. I found out the reason today. Bigg Boss adds bubbles to the Jacuzzi and music to the party.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan are having fun in the bathtub with the foam and bubbles. The other contestants get up and dance to the upbeat music. It was fortunate that the first episode of the New Year didn’t begin with a brawl.

On the occasion of the new year, Bigg Boss announced a live rap concert and invited MC Stan to perform on stage with his friends and fellow rap artists Ikka and Seedhe Maut. This was a rare sight as Bigg Boss MC Stan is overjoyed. Ikka and Seedhe Maut perform a banger rap number to get the crowd hyped.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, the season’s lovebirds, are first seen arguing during the concert over the fact that Shalin was only hugging for the audience’s amusement. However, things quickly turned around when they both started dancing together.

The fact that Tina whispered in Shalin’s ear, “You’re making me fall in love with you but then you break my heart,” was even more astonishing. I don’t understand this because Tina was upset earlier this morning about Shalin saying so many negative things about her.