‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta confronts Shalin Bhanot after re-entry in show

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina Datta, who was evicted, has made a re-entry in the controversial reality show.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Shalin Bhanot was given the option to save Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta from eviction. However, he refused to give up on the prize money of Rs 25 lakh to do the same. As a result, Tina was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

After Tina’s ouster, Shalin was seen dancing with co-housemate Priyanka Choudhary. He was later seen talking to contestant Sreejita De that he never liked Tina.

He said: “I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now, because who will make chicken for me now? I won’t even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it,” he was heard saying.

Moments later, Tina re-entered the house and slammed Shalin.

She said, “I am back! You were dancing when I took the exit from the house. Agar tum apne dost ke nahi ho sakte toh kisi ke nahi ho sakte. I can’t believe you, Shalin Bhanot.”