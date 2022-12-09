Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta cries brutally ask Bigg Boss to send her home; Soundarya Sharma calls out Tina’s exaggeration

A new incident inside the house of the reality show Bigg Boss 16 made contestant Tina Datta weep and ask the team to let her go.

Tina wept after being accused by Soundarya Sharma of taking her food.

She pleaded to the show’s team to send her home.The video began with Tina sitting alone inside a room. Shalin Bhanot came to her asking what happened as he made her seat next to himAs Shalin held her hand, Tina said, “I didn’t take her tofu.

Every time she thinks I took her food. Why will I take her food? Har time bolti hai mera conscience kharab hai, mera yeh kharab hai, mera woh kharab hai ” Soundarya Sharma entered the room with wild card entry Sreejita De and said, “Aap phirse rorahe ho. Shalin wahi par the

At this, Tina got up and was about to leave the room when Soundarya said, “This is exaggeration made to another level.” Tina asked, “I am exaggerating?” As Soundarya raised her voice, Tina cried and said, “Why are you even yelling at me when I’m not even talking to you? Did I come to you?” Soundarya shouted back, “Why are you yelling at me?”

