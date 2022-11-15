scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta makes ‘sheera’ on Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer’s birthday

Tina Datta did something special for co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer.

By Glamsham Bureau
'Bigg Boss 16' Tina Datta makes 'sheera' on Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer's birthday
'Bigg Boss 16' Tina Datta makes 'sheera' on Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer's birthday

To make their birthday even more special, Tina Datta did something special for co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer.

Using rose petals, Tina and Abdu Rozdik wrote ‘HBD S’ on suji ka sheera. They did the same thing in Sumbul’s room, as it’s Shalin and Sumbul’s birthday.

In the upcoming episode, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary will be seen quarrelling over kitchen work.

It all began with Priyanka helping Archana prepare lunch and the latter gives Priyanka the additional task of chopping the vegetables. Archana reprimands Priyanka for being unhygienic and kaamchor.

The fight escalates to the point where Ankit intervenes and reminds Archana that Priyanka was the first to stand up for her when her eviction was being considered. Archana answers by saying ‘ehsaan mat dikhana’ and takes the ‘mudda’ to a whole new level by pushing Priyanka’s buttons with the question ‘Mummy-Papa ne sikhaya nahin kya?’

She also instigates Priyanka by saying that the entire country knows that she is footage savvy.

The nomination task will also be taking place.

Based on the legendary story of ‘The Shepherd and the Wolf’, the nomination task entails sanchalak Sajid Khan listing his favourite contestants. These contestants stand immune from eviction for the week and the non-favourites must nominate each other in a farm set-up where makeshift sheep will be assigned names of the non-favourites.

To nominate a contestant, each non-favourite must pick a sheep of their choice and take it to the wolf as prey and cite their reason for nominating them.

Previous article
Maya Rudolph reveals why audience will love 'Disenchanted'
Next article
‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’ to feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Shehnaaz Gill

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US