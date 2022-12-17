Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s flaunt their chemistry in their close dance

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s relationship relationship is loved by the audience. Their nokh jhok is also cute to watch.

In yesterday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani hosted a Bigg Boss radio show in which they asked some questions to housemates and also played some songs for them.

Both Vicky and Kiara told Shalin that this week they saw an amazing bonding between him and the buzzer and played a song from him.

Later Shalin and Tina dance on Mann Bharryaa song from Shershaah. Fans loved their romance and dance.