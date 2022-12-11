'Bigg Boss 16': Tina is back in the house, blames Shalin for not saving her

As ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Tina Datta, who was recently evicted from the house, returned after Shalin Bhanot pressed the buzzer as told by Bigg Boss by losing the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Tina, though, not happy with him and got into an argument with him, calling him a fake friend.

She told him: “That day I was going to leave the house so you did not press the buzzer and today suddenly you pressed it. Why did you take so much time to decide to support me, if I would be at your place I would have pressed it on the third count and saved you.”

She also added that she saw him dancing after she left the house. “I saw you singing songs.”

During the weekend ka vaar episode, the host Salman Khan asked Shalin to press the buzzer in order to save his friends and co-contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer from getting evicted.

Salman said that Shalin will be able to save one only after Rs 25 lakh gets deducted from the cash prize or he could get his prize money and one of the contestants gets evicted.

When Shalin didn’t press the buzzer and Tina was evicted. The strangest part was when he told Sreejita De and Archana Gautam that he never liked Tina and only liked her for chicken and was with her for food.

“I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now? I won’t even talk to that girl after I leave the house because there I would have my restaurant for it,” he told Sreejita.

