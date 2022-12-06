‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam fight over ration

The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ will start with a spat between Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma over ration.

The fight over ration between Tina, Archana and Soundarya erupts as soon as Archana questions captain Ankit Gupta on whether to carry the ration of a room with them while they shift to another room, to which Ankit nods his head signalling a no.

This leads to a tiff between Tina and Archana when Tina accuses Archana of eating the bread. Tina flares up after listening to the explanation and blames Soundarya for taking her coffee, and Archana for taking her bread, Soundarya also reacts saying that she picked up the coffee and she has not stopped anyone from sharing.

Abdu Rozik expresses his sadness to MC Stan over Shiv Thakare’s changing behaviour towards him.

They have a small chat about how Shiv’s behaviour has changed, and Abdu no longer connects with him. In the upcoming episode, the audience will not only witness fights and sadness, but they will also be treated with a fun prank that Shiv, Sajid, Abdu, Nimrit play on Sumbul.

The day comes to an end with the much-awaited nomination task.

‘Bigg Boss’ announces ‘Dayan Ki Choti’, wherein he says that there is a witch in the house, and she has captivated the captain of the house Ankit.

‘Bigg Boss’ further explains that Ankit has to name six contestants, who will only have the power to nominate and the rest of them will not be allowed be vote.