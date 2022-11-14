Bigg Boss 16: Umar Riaz reacts to Archana Gautam’s re-enter in the house

Politician, actress and model Archana Gautam became the talk of the town with her performance in Bigg Boss 16. There were times when housemates as well as netizens complained about her attitude and high-pitched voice, but majority fans agreed that she was extremely entertaining and fun to watch.

Archana pounced on Shiv Thakare during a verbal fight and reportedly tried to strangulate him, leaving bruises on his neck.

Bigg Boss called them to the confession room and left the decision on Shiv, who decided to get her evicted from the show.

In Bigg Boss 15, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz was eliminated from the show after getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. His elimination was considered as unfair by many and his fans were mighty disappointed.

Umar tweeted, “So #archana was allowed to enter the house after her eviction for alleged voilence but why the rules were diff for me? I was pushed in the pool. Noaction! I was pushed in the task for which i reciprocated but every blame was put on me.why this bias?

@ColorsTV #biggboss16″

