Bigg Boss 16: Fans praising Shiv Thakare’s calm behaviour after Archana Gautam getting violent with him

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was not like the usual one as we saw a massive showdown between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Fans praising Shiv Thakare's calm behaviour after Archana Gautam getting violent with him PIC COURTESY TWITTER
The recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 was not like the usual one as we saw a massive showdown between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam.

The fight, which started over a petty issue of ’tissue paper’, got blown out of proportion after Archana tried to strangulate Shiv Thakare during a fight.

Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer were seen bashing the politician after her physical fight with Shiv. 

Shiv knew her weak point and he made a comment on her by saying “didi ko batana hai”. Archana lost her cool and held Shiv’s neck and poked her nails in his neck which left marks on him.

After Shiv commented on her political party, Archana held his neck. Bigg Boss asked Shiv to give final decision after this decision. Shiv told Bigg Boss to eliminate her, after which she has to leave Salman Khan’s house.

Most of the housemates stood by Shiv and demanded Archana’s eviction and also reprimanded her for her wrong behaviour.

