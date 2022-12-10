Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan receives gift from his girlfriend Bubaa

MC Stan wanted to quit the show and Salman Khan open the gates of the house for his eviction.

He also made him understand that his fans want him to stay back and he will be called quitter on Twitter if he decides to leave the show.

He motivated and cheered him up, this made MC Stan change his decision. He decided to stay back. Salman Khan also gifted him a photo frame of his family and his girlfriend, who he fondly calls ‘bubaa’, her clothes.

The episode will also have many other high points. There will be a task conducted between new wildcards Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala and the housemates would be asked to chose Angaar and Bhangaar from the two. The task will give rise to a fight between MC Stan and Vikas.