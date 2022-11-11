Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya reacts on Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam’s fight

Right now, the entire Bigg Boss show lovers are talking about Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare’s fight. And there are two groups divided in the house and one can clearly see that Shiv’s group dislikes Archana and they all want her to leave the house.

Rahul Vaidya was runner in Bigg Boss 14 reacted to Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare’s recent fight.

Rahul Vaidya tweeted about Shiv Thakare saying, “Shiv is not wrong ! If he has gotten your provoking point he will provoke you! That’s the game.

But why were Nimrit & Shalin becoming Saste Waqeels ??!! Aree bhai jisko kharoncha hai wo kuch nahi bol raha aap kyun itna cheek rahe ho ??”

Check out Rahul Vaidya reacts on Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam’s fight in Bigg Boss 16 below: