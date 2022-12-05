scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare gets emotional and says to Bigg Boss ‘Main hamesha dil ki sunta hoon’

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 16, viewers witnessed Shiv Thakare's breakdown for the first time.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare gets emotional and says to Bigg Boss 'Main hamesha dil ki sunta hoon' pic courtesy twitter

Bigg Boss asked the team to gather in the living room and shared that he noticed all the contestants have become heavy in their hearts and are dying to vent out.

Bigg Boss gave them a chance to come to the confession room when called and vent their emotions.

Bigg Boss calls Shiv inside the confession room and asks him about the breakdown. Shiv shares, “I was missing my family and I couldn’t hold it back. I wish there was someone with whom I could talk to. I kept feeling that am I going wrong in this game?”

Bigg Boss asks Shiv, “You think you are going wrong?” Shiv confesses, “People think he has done Bigg Boss Marathi, he would do all planning and plotting but I actually play from my heart and I have always kept friendship over all this. I am only concerned about what my mother is watching. I try not to break anybody’s heart in this house.”

Bigg Boss asks him from whom he wants a hug, his sister or Vinny, and he says anybody would do. But as they cannot bring family members, he must find comfort in his friends in the house. Bigg Boss then advises him that he must play individually and not support everyone.

Shiv talks about Sumbul and Bigg Boss advises him to first think about his game and not become another’s support system in the house.

Check out Shiv Thakare gets emotional in Bigg Boss 16 below:

