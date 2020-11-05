Bigg Boss 7 Winner and our favourite Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan engaged to Zaid Darbar

Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to announce their engagement.
Gauahar and Zaid uploaded a photo with a ring emoji in the caption. The photo features Gauahar holding a balloon that read, ‘She said Yes.’
Gauahar Khan started sharing photos of herself and Zaid Darbar on social media, and announced their relationship to the world. Zaid, who is the son of music director Ismail Darbar, has also been uploading many photos of himself and Gauahar since August.
They couple tag is GaZa. We are totally crushing over Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s pictures.
On the work front, Gauahar Khan was recently in Bigg Boss 14 house as a ‘Toofani Senior’. Her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house as toofani senior was much appreciated and loved by the audience.
From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen ! 🦋♥️ have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy ! 😘 .Decor : @partynextdoor.events