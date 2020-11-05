Advtg.
Bigg Boss 7 Winner and our favourite Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan engaged to Zaid Darbar

Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Gauahar and Zaid uploaded a photo with a ring emoji in the caption. The photo features Gauahar holding a balloon that read, ‘She said Yes.’

Gauahar Khan started sharing photos of herself and Zaid Darbar on social media, and announced their relationship to the world. Zaid, who is the son of music director Ismail Darbar, has also been uploading many photos of himself and Gauahar since August.

They couple tag is GaZa. We are totally crushing over Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s pictures.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was recently in Bigg Boss 14 house as a ‘Toofani Senior’. Her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house as toofani senior was much appreciated and loved by the audience.

Check out Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

💍♥️ @zaid_darbar

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on

