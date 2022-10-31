scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss asks Shalin Bhanot to stop his audition for acting over chicken in house

Gautam Vig exchanged all the house ration for his captaincy, co-housemate Shalin Bhanot

By Glamsham Bureau
Bigg Boss asks Shalin Bhanot to stop his audition for acting over chicken in house
Bigg Boss asks Shalin Bhanot to stop his audition for acting over chicken in house

As ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Gautam Vig exchanged all the house ration for his captaincy, co-housemate Shalin Bhanot is not willing to adjust as he wants his daily consumption of ‘chicken’.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Shalin is heard saying: “Bigg Boss aap confirm karengay ki aap chicken bhej rahe hai ki nahi. Chicken toh chahiye hi hoga. (Bigg Boss will you be confirming if you are sending my chicken. I would be needing it.)”

Bigg Boss then calls Shalin to the confession room and is heard schooling him over his demand.

The voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “Shalin jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 grams of chicken. It is kept in front of you, you can take it and can stop with your audition for acting.)”

