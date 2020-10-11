Advtg.
Arshi Khan: Bigg Boss controversies exist because audience like them

By Glamsham Editorial
Arshi Khan in an instagram post
Actress and model Arshi Khan, who appeared in season 11 of Bigg Boss, feels the controversies that define the reality show exist because the audience loves to watch these things. However, she adds that contestants should refrain from making personal attacks on each other while playing the game.

“I feel bad when someone makes a personal attack against another contestant on the show but you can’t do anything about it because the public likes to watch these things,” reasoned Arshi, about the controversies that the show has become synonymous with, while speaking to IANS.

The first week of the ongoing season 14 has already seen clashes that promise to turn ugly, involving Toofani Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla, and the contestants – notably, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Sara Gurpal.

“I have not been able to follow this season’s ‘Bigg Boss’ but I have watched a few episodes. It has just started, so we will see what happens in the coming days. I think the relationship among contestants changes every week in ‘Bigg Boss’ house, so you can’t predict what is going to happen,” she noted.

Arshi, who often takes part in news channel debates, also spoke of the raging controversy of rigged ratings. “I feel if it has happened, then thorough investigation of the case should be done by the agencies,” she said.

Asked about her upcoming projects, Arshi said: “I can’t reveal much about it but I guess we will make an official announcement on October 17 or 18.”  –ians/iv/vnc

