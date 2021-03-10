From ‘Bigg Boss’ house couples to music video hits

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 10: With actor-couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni announcing their latest music video Tera suit recently, there seems to be a trend that has set in – of Bigg Boss couples coming out with music videos. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chabra and Mahira Sharma, as well as Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have also appeared together in music videos over the past months.

Music videos seem to have become the quickest way for these duos to rekindle love in their fans’ hearts. The other obvious advantage being, videos, more than films or even series, are quick to shoot and less expensive.

Jasmin says that it was the love and requests of her fans for her and Aly that motivated her to do the project. “Post Bigg Boss, our fans supported us and showered us with love. They were always there for us and they wanted to see us together. We wanted to do this for them. The best part for me in ‘Bigg Boss’ was Aly coming in and we being together in the house. It made us realise our relationship, because we were in denial. We worked in a music video and it was an amazing experience. This was a planned collaboration that Aly and I did and the video has come out well. The chemistry is good because we know each other for years and there is a certain comfort level,” says Jasmin.

Aly says that this project was a “natural progression” for them after the show.

“It was really interesting doing ‘Bigg Boss’ with Jasmin. Shooting this music video was a natural progression for us. The response has been amazing and our fans have loved us. I would love to do more interesting work with her in the future,” he says.

Paras, who was apparently “just good friends” with Mahira in “Bigg Boss 13”, filmed two songs with her, called “Baarish” and “Ring”. Talking about the thought process behind these, Paras says, “When we finished the show last year, lockdown began and there was no work that was going on. This is why we started with music videos and they were so popular. Now, we are even doing a film together. We love being part of music videos because today there are so many different genres and you get to play so many different roles. Plus they are quick.”

Some music videos featuring Bigg Boss participants:

Bhula dunga and Shona Shona

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a love-hate relationship on “Bigg Boss 13”. Fans loved their chemistry and soon labelled them SidNaaz. They were a constant support to each other although they claimed that they were just friends. After the show, they came out with two music videos — “Bhula dunga” and “Shona Shona”.

Tera suit

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were best friends when they entered the “Bigg Boss 14” house and confessed feelings for each other on the show. Jasmin was also Aly’s connection during family week. They recently announced their music video “Tera suit”. This is Jasmin’s first music video.

Baarish and Ring

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Khan, or ‘Pahira’ as fans call them, were best friends in the “Bigg Boss 13” house. Paras had often confessed his feelings for Mahira and while the latter didn’t say it, it was evident that the feeling was mutual. The two came out with two music videos after the show. These were “Baarish” and “Ring”.

Kalla sohna nai, Khyal rakhya kar and Afsos karoge

Himanshi Khurana was engaged when she entered the “Bigg Boss 13” house. However, when she returned after being eliminated, her engagement had broken. Soon, Asim Riaz and she were confessing their feelings for each other. The two featured in three music videos last year.