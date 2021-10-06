Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan makes it official with Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhnaa Pandit

- Advertisement -

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and the serial always is on the top 5 shows on the TRP charts. Along with the main star cast of the show, the supporting cast also plays a very major role in making the show so successful.

Zeeshan Khan has confirmed months of speculation that he is in a relationship with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhnaa Pandit. He took to Instagram to share a picture of them kissing along with a romantic note.

Zeeshan shared an adorable kiss with Reyhna Pandit and captioned, “From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales! And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale! ‘YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!❤⚘”

The actor just shared a very romantic post for his lady love where he openly admitted that he is in a relationship with Reyhnaa and that now he wants to tell the world about it.

On the Kumkum Bhagya show, Zeeshan and Reyhnaa essay the role of a mother and son.

Check out Zeeshan Khan’s adorable post for his ladylove Reyhnaa Pandit below: