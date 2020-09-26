Home TV News

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Rohit Verma taking pride in standing for the queer

Big Boss contestant Rohit Verma has responded to the central government decision.

By Pooja Tiwari
The issue of same-sex marriage is finally at our doorstep. LGBTQIA activists have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, here’s how former Big Boss contestant Rohit Verma has responded to the central government decision.

Designer Rohit K Verma says “The heart just knows how to beat to the rhythm of pure emotions. It does not know if it’s beating for a woman or man.. it simply beats and resonates with love … Love is not biased it just happens for the only soul who is bound to cross your path.

Hail the bond and not the gender that it identifies with. Gay marriages acceptability in our Indian society is a massive leap towards the new transforming nation. Standing tall and with pride facing towards the new horizon.

From being shunned by the society, looked down upon by the humans and being treated as untouchables there is a respite for us to breathe and express ourselves honestly as we are. The very acceptance of our being is a journey and acknowledgment of us being human and normal too. This dawn has come after a long battle of yelling that we are also human and normal !!!

On the industrial front, fashion designer launched the latest ‘Sindoor Khela’ collection, where Urvashi Rautela turned showstopper for the fashion show.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rohit Verma taking pride in standing for the queer

