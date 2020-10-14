Advtg.
TV News

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood

Jasmin Bhasin reminisced about her childhood after the task of the week.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood
Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood
Advtg.

While we love watching the contestants participate in explosive tasks at the Bigg Boss house, another aspect we love is watching the housemates grow closer as they spill their deepest secrets and past histories.

While lounging around and having fun in the living area, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol and Pavitra Punia discussed the a few interesting details of their love lives outside the Bigg Boss house.

In a candid conversation with Pavitra Punia, Punjabi heartthrob Shehzad Deol revealed his complex history with romance, stating , “Mere vaise bhi kabhi nahi rahi. Ek baar mein ghuss  jaata hoon toh mein all in hoon.

Advtg.

Total vaala. Mujhe doh baar hua, un dono ko mujhse nahi hua, paata nahi. Ek ko hua tha, 5 maheene ke liye, starting starting mein, tab mujhe realize nahi hua ke mujhe hai, Bada complicated tha.”

To make matters more entertaining, Rubina Dilaik poked fun at her husband Abhinav about his dating history, to which he innocently replied saying “Mujhe toh ek hi baar hua. Woh toh ladkiyan bolti hain aisa, meine ho sakta hai uska fridge theek kar diya ho, gaadi theeke kar di ho, raaste mein gaadi kharab ho gayi, mere pass screwdrivers rehte hain”.

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin reminisced about her childhood after the task of the week. In a heartfelt conversation with Eijaz Khan she reflected back on her childhood saying, “Bachpan mein main aise thi, ladaku, aggressive.  Aaj woh side meri bohot saal baad  mere surface hui. Bachpan mein bohot ladku, zidi, zidi aisi ki, chahiye toh chahiye. When Eijaz asked her if she still the same, she stated with pride that she’s changed with age and that  “Personality change ho jati hai over the years, aap thode calm down ho jaate ho, bohot sari cheezen ho jaati hein. Aap bade ho jate ho, aur mere life mein toh, it all looks like I’m nice and cool but I’ve made my life beautiful with my own hands. “

Advtg.
Previous article‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!
Next articleSunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Related Articles

News

‘Bigg Boss 14’ housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma feels contestants of the ongoing season 14 of the controversial reality show lack originality...
Read more
News

Paras Chhabra: Pavitra Punia should be named Apavitra

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra says his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who is a housemate on the reality show this...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan highlights her special connection with Rahul Vaidya through THIS show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, Hina Khan revealed how back in her college days in Delhi on the insistence of a couple of friends, Hina had auditioned for a competition related to the show
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin Bhasin reveals details about her childhood 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks