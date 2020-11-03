Advtg.
Bigg Boss Season 14: Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan are no more best friends

Bigg Boss 14 house, with the close friend group of Jaan, Nikki and Eijaz being the latest victim of the same

Everything changes in the blink of an eye in the Bigg Boss 14 house, with the close friend group of Jaan, Nikki, and Eijaz being the latest victim of the same.

Jaan and Nikki are now feeling some animosity towards close friend Eijaz Khan because of his upsetting behaviour. In this24*7 Livestream clip exclusively only on Voot Select, we can see Jaan and Nikki backbiting about their close friend.

In a frank conversation with Nikki, Jaan brings up Eijaz’s confusing behaviour as he doesn’t take a stand in the house. He says, “Eijaz stand nahi leta, lena zaroori hota hai. Yeh baat toh hai.” Nikki agrees with him, stating, “ Mein Eijaz ke liye itna kar rahi hoon lekin mein ulta javab bhi deti hoon when it is required. Usne mujhe puppet ka bola, andar ja ke de ke aa. Mein kyon du? Ek baar kiya, do baar kiya? Baar baar kya hai? Haath pair diye Bhagwan ne na? Toh utho.” Jaan adds to Nikki’s point saying, “ Maine unko bola, nahi karunga.

Chid gaye, bole mein Captain hoon, mein tereko bol raha hoon toh kuch kaaran hoga. Yahi toh main bol raha tha andar, yeh khoofiyagiri ka karan kya hai?”

Everything is dynamic in the Bigg Boss house, especially friendship groups. Do you think Nikki, Jaan and Eijaz will be able to save their friendship?

