Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Only two contestants safe from nominations

As the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ contestants have come halfway through the season, the coming weeks are going to be crucial for everybody. Even the strongest of the contestants are tripping over with each one’s flaws obvious and visible to the viewers.

As the upcoming episode is to telecast the upcoming nominations of the house, here are the inside reports on who is to face the nominations in the coming weekend.

As Shanmukh Jaswanth is the current captain, he has immunity from nominations for the entire week. It is reported that all of the other contestants are going into the danger zone, by nominating each other for the upcoming eliminations.

Also, Anne Master, who got a special power in one of the tasks to save herself from the nominations. Actress Priyanka, Anchor Ravi, VJ Sunny, Actor Manas, Singer Sreerama Chandra, Siri, Jessie, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Viswa are all nominated for the upcoming eliminations.

So going further, all the eliminations would be filled with much pressure for both the contestants and the viewers.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna who is the host of the show, had sent gifts to the housemates who are to celebrate Diwali in the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ house.