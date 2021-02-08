ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bob Saget still in touch with his ‘Full House’ daughters

Bob Saget, popular as Danny Tanner in sitcom Full House, says he is still very close to his 'daughters' Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin...

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who is popular for his character of Danny Tanner in the popular sitcom Full House, says he is still very close to his on-show daughters, played by Candace Cameron ( DJ Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen who played Michelle Tanner.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the actor’s Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast interview, Saget says: “Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids.”

“I’m very close with Candace, always since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest. Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I’m in New York or when they’re here, when we can, we see each other,” he adds.

Talking further about the bonding he shared with his on-screen daughters, he says: “They’re all friends, it’s not like they’re kids. But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they’re about. Candace is a friend. They’ve all been there for me in a big way when I’ve gone through hard stuff.”  –ians/ym/vnc

