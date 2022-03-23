- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sahil Phull opens up about his fitness regime

By Glamsham Bureau
Sahil Phull opens up about his fitness regime
Sahil Phull _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Sahil Phull is trying to give his best for his role in ‘Dosti Anokhi’. From getting the Banarasi diction right to working on his physique, he has put a lot of effort to get into the skin of his character.

He essays the character of Kashi in the show.

- Advertisement -

While talking about his fitness regime, Sahil says: “As an actor one needs to always focus on his acting skills and his look especially at a time when he needs to fit into a particular character.”

The actor says being a foodie he has to be extra cautious about his diet and focus more on daily work out.

- Advertisement -

“I am a total foodie however, the profession I am in requires me to stay in my best form and shape at all times, so I actively try to balance by eating simple home-cooked food. I do intermittent fasting and exercise at least four times a week. My favourite form of exercise is core strength training. Also, I don’t believe in restricting myself, so I eat everything but in moderation,” adds Sahil.

‘Dosti Anokhi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArjun Kapoor to head north to start shooting 'The Ladykiller'
Next articleNetflix's new mobile game raises awareness for drinking water scarcity
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Nazriya Nazim

Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,175FansLike
50,490FollowersFollow
6,865FollowersFollow
59,577FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US