Sahil Phull opens up about his fitness regime

- Advertisement -

Actor Sahil Phull is trying to give his best for his role in ‘Dosti Anokhi’. From getting the Banarasi diction right to working on his physique, he has put a lot of effort to get into the skin of his character.

He essays the character of Kashi in the show.

- Advertisement -

While talking about his fitness regime, Sahil says: “As an actor one needs to always focus on his acting skills and his look especially at a time when he needs to fit into a particular character.”

The actor says being a foodie he has to be extra cautious about his diet and focus more on daily work out.

- Advertisement -

“I am a total foodie however, the profession I am in requires me to stay in my best form and shape at all times, so I actively try to balance by eating simple home-cooked food. I do intermittent fasting and exercise at least four times a week. My favourite form of exercise is core strength training. Also, I don’t believe in restricting myself, so I eat everything but in moderation,” adds Sahil.

‘Dosti Anokhi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.