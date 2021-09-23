Relationships that won our hearts from KKK 11

- Advertisement -

Reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has been making headlines lately for becoming the highest rated reality television show. The latest season of the high-powered reality series, hosted by stunt master Rohit Shetty, has been entertaining and action-packed filled with death defying, anxiety crippling and attention-grabbing challenges.

The contestants have left no stone unturned in making this action and adventure show exciting and fun!

Throughout the season, these contestants have been friends and foes. They’ve competed with each other and giving us thrilling outcomes, but have also formed strong bonds with one another having each other’s back on-screen and off-screen.

Here are a few relationships that made us go “Aww” while watching the show.

The loving brother sister bond

The 18-year-old Anushka Sen took everyone by surprise with her fearlessness during the stunts. The audience thoroughly enjoyed her performance on the show but what they also loved is the bond that she shares with fellow contestant Varun Sood. During the show, Varun was seen to be very protective of Anushka, giving her lots of advice and helping her through all her tasks as well. He has been mentoring her throughout the show and we have even seen some cute moments where he claims that Anushka is not allowed to have a boyfriend till she turns 21. The two of them, indeed have a very loving bond and gives us major sibling goals!

The ‘Momma-Son’ jodi

Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari have been co-stars and good friends for a few years now. Vishal has also been known for calling Shweta ‘Momma’ as they played the role of a son and mother in a serial before. When Vishal was evicted, Shweta believed it was unfair and that he truly deserved a fighting chance of his own. Even though the two have had their arguments during the series, their bond goes way beyond the show, proving what a strong relationship, they have had over the years.

A budding relationship

Sana Maqbool and Vishal Aditya Singh have been on the news recently for their budding romance that has won the people’s hearts. The two of them were constantly seen flirting with each other during the show and were even spotted on dinner dates post their return from Cape Town. Shweta Tiwari, who Vishal fondly calls Momma has also been addressing Sana as her daughter-in-law in the show. However, the two of them have reconfirmed their relationship status as single but fans can’t seem to stop shipping them, and neither can we!

Do let us know which relationship from the above is your favourite!