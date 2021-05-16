Nominated shows to watch ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021

Adv.

This year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 will be bigger and grander. Big enough to stretch out over two nights in Los Angeles, including the main show and the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The good news is that none other than Leslie Jones will host the main show while Nikki Glaser will take over the duties for the Unscripted special. Watch the fierce TV series competing against each other for the title.

This year shows like WandaVision, The Boys, and Emily in Paris racked up the most nominations in the scripted field, and here’s why you should binge watch them all before the ceremony goes live!

Bridgeton

Bridgerton was one of the most successful releases in 2020. It’s a bit of journalistic cliché, in these bizarre and chaotic times, to label escapes from our current reality as needed. It is also refreshing to see this diversity in a historically white genre. It’s not only great for acting opportunities, but for the audiences who’ve rarely seen themselves reflected in period dramas. Let’s hope the trend continues. Watch this gem of a series on Netflix.

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai follows the events 34 years after The Karate Kid, so it’s not a reboot but actually more of a sequel series. Both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka helped develop the series, and reprise their iconic roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. The series is a perfect mixture of genres with aspects of comedy and teen drama and if you haven’t got a chance to catch up on this, catch this spectacle on Netflix.

Emily in Paris

The show follows Emily, who works at a marketing firm in Chicago but, due to unexpected reasons, is sent to Paris at the last minute. After the first ten minutes, the entire show is set in Paris. The magical Eiffel tower, croissants by Sienne, street-side crepes at midnight and watching Emily in Paris is pretty much like getting a virtual tour of the city. And especially if you’ve been stuck indoors because of the pandemic, watching Emily’s charming life unfold on screen can be incredibly cathartic! Catch the Paris tour on Netflix.

The Boys

If you’re the sort of person who doesn’t like movies or TV shows about superheroes then you may want to watch The Boys, a TV show about superheroes. The Boys is a TV show that may hate superheroes more than you. Based on Garth Ennis’ popular comic books, The Boys knows that if Superman really existed he would be a lunatic who would sell-out to big business faster than a speeding bullet. The Man of Steel-like character Homelander in this series is like the country he claims to defend; loud, powerful, and selfish. Not to mention completely indifferent to collateral damage. If you belong to the No superhero league, catch the action drama on Amazon Prime Video.

Wandavision

The great cast, the excellent cinematography, the flawless costuming, and an intricate storyline it’s all a proof that WandaVision has been created to become a premium experience. No one knows quite what is happening in WandaVision just yet, and that’s part of the appeal. You might have many questions regarding even the basics of the show’s plot, such as Vision’s role. But the show overall is a masterpiece that’s captivating and exciting. It has a natural way of drawing the audience in. Even if someone doesn’t quite get what’s going on at first, it compels you to keep watching. If you are an MCU fan, watch this striking piece only on Disney+Hotstar.