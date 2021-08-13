Adhvik Mahajan: I enjoy having my favourite candies

- Advertisement -

Actor Adhvik Mahajan, who is playing the role of Jogi in the show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, shares some interesting behind-the-scenes moments while shooting for a scene with his co-star Aalisha Panwar in which both of them gorge on candies.

Adhvik Mahajan says: “I am someone who is extremely fond of sweets, be it our Indian ‘mithai’ or even the small toffees and candies. So, the day we were shooting this particular sequence for ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, I had already made up my mind to take back half of the sweets that the crew had got for the scene. In fact, I even had the chance to eat quite a few of them while shooting and undoubtedly, a lot of nostalgic memories came rushing to my mind. I enjoy having my favourite candies.”

This show revolves around a love story of two starkly different personalities – Mahi (Amandeep Sidhu) and Jogi (Adhvik Mahajan). Jogi’s childhood friend, Avneet (Aalisha Panwar) is the most recent addition to this list. She has already begun to make Mahi feel slightly envious due to the close bond that she shares with Jogi.

He adds: “While I do tend to eat some of these sweets on and off, I kept recalling the moment when my parents would get me the small cup of jellies and how we used to share a box of those Phantom sugar cigarettes with our friends. I also enjoyed eating the pink candy floss because it constantly reminded me of the time when we used to call it ‘Buddhi ke Baal’ (laughs) and I am sure most of us still do. It was a great experience because this was unlike any scene that we have shot for the show till now. So, undeniably I had the most amazing time shooting for this, especially with Aalisha since we are such close friends and share a fun rapport off-screen.”

While Avneet and Jogi are all set to take the viewers on a trip down memory lane, Mahi is getting furious seeing them get closer to each other. Will Avneet steal Jogi from Mahi, or will the latter find a way to tackle this new intruder?