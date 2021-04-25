Saahil Uppal: Casting directors rejected me before audition

Adv.

Actor Saahil Uppal is a known name in the television industry today but the actor says that he has had his own share of struggles. Saahil says that initially it was tough for him to make a breakthrough and would often get rejected by casting directors, at times even before the audition.

“There was a lot of struggle in the name of rejections and disappointments. I was a shy young guy who wanted to be an actor but had no background in the industry or knowledge about the art form. Casting directors would directly throw ‘not fit’ remarks even before seeing my audition,” he said.

However, those days taught him a lot, says Saahil.

Adv.

“But those days were significant, every rejection made me learn, kept me going,” says Saahil, who got his first break with “PS I hate You” in 2014.

The actor has been part of shows such as “Pavitra Bandhan”, “Ek Shringaar Swabhiman” and “Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

“He currently plays the role of “Omkar” in “Pinjara Khubsurti Ka”. He is a successful businessman and has earned everything after a lot of struggle and hardships. He does not want those dark days of his childhood to be back and wants to settle with a beautiful companion. His flawed mentality that all things beautiful need to be protected and not exposed to the world creates havoc in his life only to make him saner later,” he says.