ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Charu Asopa to join ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae’ cast

TV star Charu Asopa will soon join the show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae as Zorba Bai, who is invited to dance on a special occasion at Baigh house.

By Glamsham Bureau
Charu Asopa
Charu Asopa
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25: Television star Charu Asopa will soon join the show, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae as Zorba Bai, who is invited to dance on a special occasion at Baigh house.

Charu is a trained classical dancer and says that one of the reasons she agreed to be part of the show was she would get a scope to dance.

“The major reason I picked up this role is that I have never played a dancer in any of my shows, whereas in reality I am a trained Khatak dancer. Though my dancing skills have always helped me a lot, this time I am more excited that finally I will essay a role whose main forte is dancing,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charu, who made her mark in shows such as Laado 2, Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa, will enter the show next week. Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae, which stars Zaan Khan, Shagun Pandey and Kanika Maheshwari, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBabil to father Irrfan: In my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion
Next article‘Zombivli’ a Marathi horror comedy featuring ‘zombies’ set to release
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Akbar Ka Bal Birbal spoiler alert: Suraj Thapar to enter Star Bharat’s Akbar Ka Bal…Birbal

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Suraj Thapar will be seen joining the show as Kamran the nemesis of Birbal.
Read more
News

Charu Asopa joins cast of Vikram Betaal

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Charu Asopa will portray a negative and positive character in the upcoming Peninsula Pictures show "Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha". She will be playing a positive character which becomes negative over a period of time due to her arrogance.
Read more
News

Charu Asopa was finalized overnight for Karn Sangini..!

Glamsham Editorial - 0

Charu Asopa who was last seen in Jijima, had a surprise awaiting this New Year.

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar gives 3 lakh to family of labourer missing after...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Neha Kakkar is giving Rs 3 lakh to the family of a labourer who went missing after the recent deluge in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand
Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra: My mood dictates my fashion choices

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher sings a song in praise of Goddess Ganga

Subuhii Joshii

Subuhii Joshii: Many actors are lonely at heart

Sucheta Khanna

Sucheta Khanna: OTT rise won’t affect viewership of TV comedy shows

Sargun Mehta with Ravi Dubey

Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey turn TV show producers with ‘Udaariyan’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021