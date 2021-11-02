- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai is one of the hottest and most gorgeous divas in TV industry. She was vacationing in Maldives. She stuns her fans with her pictures and videos on social media.

From few days Bachpan ka pyar became an internet sensation after an old video of Sahdev Dirdo, a young boy from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, singing the refrain in his school went viral on Instagram Reels.

- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai also shared her bachpan ka pyaar moment with her fans. She shared her photo with her favorite snack rings which she is seen eating it in a car. As we normally eat it while putting the rings in our hands same way Rashami did it which made us bring back our bachpan ka pyaar, our childhood memories back.

Check out who is Rashami Desai’s bachpan ka pyaar?