HomeTVNews

Check out who is Rashami Desai’s bachpan ka pyaar?

Rashami Desai shared her bachpan ka pyaar with her fans.

By Glamsham Editorial
- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai is one of the hottest and most gorgeous divas in TV industry. She was vacationing in Maldives. She stuns her fans with her pictures and videos on social media.

From few days Bachpan ka pyar became an internet sensation after an old video of Sahdev Dirdo, a young boy from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, singing the refrain in his school went viral on Instagram Reels.

- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai also shared her bachpan ka pyaar moment with her fans. She shared her photo with her favorite snack rings which she is seen eating it in a car. As we normally eat it while putting the rings in our hands same way Rashami did it which made us bring back our bachpan ka pyaar, our childhood memories back.

Check out who is Rashami Desai’s bachpan ka pyaar?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh nostalgic as 'RadhaKrishn' hits 800 episodes
Next articleMonoclonal antibody therapy can cut lung inflammation in Covid patients
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,810FansLike
46,248FollowersFollow
6,407FollowersFollow
57,607FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US