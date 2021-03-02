Chetan Hansraj joins the cast of ‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’, reveals his royal look

ADVERTISEMENT

The bad boy of the small screen Chetan Hansraj has bagged a role in Rajan Shahi’s “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”. This is the second season of the Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behll-starrer and is produced under Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions.

Chetan will be seen in a pivotal role in the show and he took to Instagram to reveal his look. In the first post while he is seen in an all-white outfit, in the second one he is sporting a suit while standing on a bridge.

He captioned the first pic as, “Shooting for Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 coming soon on Star Bharat.” And for the second he wrote, “Abandoned Bridge, what a location.”

The show boasts of a stellar cast like Anupam Shyam, Aalika Shaikh, Parvati Sehgal and a few new faces coming on-board and the team is shooting the outdoor schedule of the show in Prayagraj.

The teaser of the show was released recently and has increased the curiosity of the audience. In the teaser, while Sajjan Singh wants to have a grip on not just UP, Bihar, but the entire country, Pratigya is ready to hit back at him once again.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” also has Pearl Grey on-board as the writer-creative producer-showrunner. It will air on Star Bharat.