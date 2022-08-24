‘Chicago Fire’ comes to Indian TV with Season 9

Chicago Fire, a part of the One Chicago franchise that covers the lives of firefighters in Chicago, Illinois, is coming to Indian TV! This is one of the most-loved series, not only amongst American audiences but also among viewers all across the world. Chicago Fire has all its sirens going off as it comes to Indian TV, making its entry with the ninth season in the month of August at 11 pm.

With Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney in the lead, this show puts you in the captain’s seat as you see all the turmoil this team of firefighters of Firehouse 51 faces in their professional as well as personal lives. Produced by Dick Wolf, you can catch all the action on Colors Infinity Monday to Friday.

Read on to find out why ‘Chicago Fire’ is a must-watch show!

A Riveting Storyline

Chicago Fire has a riveting storyline that keeps the audience involved in every firefighter’s life. It almost feels like you’re a close friend to all the characters and know them. We suspect at least a few of us might end up filing applications for a firefighting job even before the season ends!

The Enticing Criminal Angles

While you get a free ride-along on the firetrucks, the thrill doesn’t stop there. Chicago Fire also covers some sinister and convoluted criminal activities. Keep up with Season 9 to see how these firefighters use knowledge and intuition to uncover the charred secrets in some fire “accidents”.

Mind-blowing Action Sequences

If you’re fond of action sequences, then Chicago Fire will offer top-notch entertainment for you. The rescue operations, the dealing with the criminals, and sometimes even dealing with the people on the force will have the audience on the edge of their seats.

A Family Show

While the show is full of action and thrill, Chicago Fire puts a considerable amount of focus on the families of the firefighters and paramedics. All the drama, the emotions, and the wholesome moments make this the perfect family show.

The Long Living Legacy

The insanely long run that Chicago Fire has seen is evidence of its brilliance. For 11 seasons, this drama series has brought the nitty-gritty of firefighting to the small screen and has made it all the more believable with each season.