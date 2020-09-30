Home TV News

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Myra Singh bags ‘Maddam Sir’

By Glamsham Editorial
Child actor Myra Singh is all set to join the cast of the popular television show, Maddam Sir. The young star plays a girl who loves singing and wants to pursue the calling in future.

“This role is of a girl who loves singing but her father is against it as he feels singing is only for boys. When I got this role, I was very excited because just like Radha, singing is my passion in real life too,” said Myra.

“Along with my acting career, I also have my YouTube channel where I put up songs I sing. I knew I would be able to do justice to the character. It was a lot of fun shooting for the promo with the entire team of ‘Maddam Sir’ as they helped me get comfortable and understand things very nicely,” Myra, who previously featured in “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala”, shared.

“Maddam Sir” also features Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma and Sonali Naik. It airs on Sony SAB. –ians/sim/vnc

