Child star Aditi Jaltare doesn’t have exam jitters

Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who plays the young Ahilyabai Holkar in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, is balancing her acting career and studies.

The actress is currently in standard sixth and says she is not usually nervous before her exams, as she makes sure to prepare well.

“I usually don’t have exam jitters. I take my time with the preparation and revision. Not to forget, consistency is key. I have always been a dedicated student who priorities studies over everything else,” she says.

In fact, she adds that she makes sure to catch up on her studies even when shooting is underway.

“Even while shooting, I am very diligent with my academics as I make sure to utilise my time for revision in the shoot breaks. This leaves me confident and well assured to take the exams without jitters or anxiety looming over my head,” she says.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.