Tabrez Khan feels safest on set

With Maharashtra experiencing a severe rise in Covid cases, actor Tabrez Khan, who is part of the show “Choti Sarrdaarni”, says he feels most secure when he is on the set. Tabrez says there are a lot of precautions taken on his set, keeping Covid protocols in mind.

“I’m not scared at all looking ahead at the situation because utmost care is taken on my sets with all the necessary precautions. All guidelines and safety measures stated by the government are followed accurately. Every member is checked before entering the sets and sanitised completely in a walk-through machine. Masks are compulsory at all times. I feel the safest when I am on set,” he says.

The actor, who earlier featured in shows such as “Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani”, “Baba Aiso Var Dhundo” and “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil”, says that he makes sure to sanitise and wear his mask. However, he is continuing with his daily work without getting scared.

“I’m taking all the required precautions which are simple to follow even when I’m not on sets. But I don’t allow Covid scare to take over me. I do all my activities like meeting friends, going to the gym, attending all my professional meetings with casting directors and creatives of the shows. I believe, whatever happens, the show must go on, just that everyone needs to do their part of being responsible and following safety protocols,” he says.