Choti Sarrdaarni spoiler alert: Delnaaz Irani, the new bad girl in town

After portraying the sweet, girl-next-door, and making the audience laugh with her perfect comic timing for over two decades, Delnaaz Irani is now going to play a negative character on-screen. The actress has recently joined the cast of the popular TV show “Choti Sarrdaarni” and though she is leaving no stones unturned to play her role with perfection, she is a little nervous about the audience’s reaction.

The “Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double” actress will play the role of Martha in the show and says she is the perfect “bitch”. She said, “25 years of all the love that I have got from the audience will turn into hate with this role because this is the meanest and rudest character that I have ever played. She is a perfect bitch. I am trying hard to play the character to the t, but let’s see how the audience accepts it. I am worried for the first time because I feel it’s an out-and-out very bitchy, very negative kind of character that I am going to play. The audience is going to love to hate me.”

Delnaaz feels that a negative character always faces the wrath of the audience because of the troubles they create in the lead pair’s life. She said, “Meher and Sarabjit, the lead characters of the show, are very loved, I have seen their fan clubs, I have seen their frenzy.

These two characters are loved immensely and they have so many fans that I am sure all these people are really going to hate me because my character is mean to them.” She further shared, “Because I have never done something like that, so after every scene, I ask my director ‘Sir is it ok?’ And he laughs and says, ‘Delnaaz you are doing perfectly well, it’s ok.'”

The “Kal Ho Naa Ho” actress is both nervous and excited to see the audience’s reaction. She said. “Since this is my first time doing something like this so while doing the scenes I am enjoying it.

I am excited to see the reaction of the audience, but I am super nervous too.” Delnaaz’s character Martha is married to a police officer and is settled in Serbia. Her character will enter the show on Monday. “Choti Sarrdaarni” airs on Colors.