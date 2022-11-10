CM Eknath Shinde meets ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ team to celebrate its 500 episodes milestone

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, a show that highlights the issues of the common middle-class Indian is striking a chord with the viewers. As the show completes 500 episodes, the cast and crew met the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Eknath Shinde to share their success with him, as a leader and representative of the common man. With a bunch of activities planned during the week to celebrate this milestone, including a puja, a celebratory lunch and cake cutting on the set, the team has concluded the celebration on a high note with a meeting with Shri. Eknath Shinde, Hon’ble CM of Maharashtra, at his official residence, Varsha Bungalow, at Mumbai’s Malabar Hill.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is one of the most revered shows on Sony SAB and has enjoyed the audience’s love from different walks of life. The show depicts a middle-class family’s struggle and their solutions that leaves the viewers with a learning each time. Along with the star cast Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Bharati Acharekar, Aanjjan Srivastav, Chinmayee Salvi, Sheehan Kapahi, the show’s producer JD Majethia and Sony SAB’s Business Head Mr. Neeraj Vyas accompanied the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Shri. Eknath Shinde, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra shared his thoughts saying, “I deeply connected with the word Wagle as I started my journey as a social worker in Thane’s Wagle Industrial Estate. The show Wagle ki Duniya showcases the common man’s daily struggles. As the CM of the state of Maharashtra, I am committed to bringing change in the life of common man. Wagle Ki Duniya has done an amazing job by portraying the life of a common man and providing them with solutions regarding many social issues and I am delighted that the channel & the makers take such initiatives. It is not just about entertainment, but also showcasing good morals through daily shows as it impacts the audience mindset significantly leading to a better society, which I am also committed to for my people. I congratulate the team for successfully completing 500 episodes and wish them the best for their future endeavours.”

JD Majethia, Producer added, “We are glad to share our joyous 500 episodes landmark with the hon’ble CM of Maharashtra Shri. Eknath Shinde. I owe this success to the team of Wagle for their hard work and dedication, day in and day out. We look forward to portraying more perspectives and bringing viewers the best ways to tackle daily challenges more positively, intelligently. We hope to cross many more milestones in the coming future.”

Sumeet Raghavan, aka Rajesh Wagle said, “Completing 500 episodes is a tremendous success for our team, and I am grateful to the Sony SAB team and JD Majethia for producing a show like this. As an actor, it’s always about the bond you share off-screen, and having said this, I am blessed to have these fantastic co-actors I look forward to working with every day. We had a golden opportunity to meet the Honourable CM of Maharashtra and speak a few words. It was an amazing experience.”

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Cluster said, “This is truly a significant moment for us. We are extremely grateful for the support the viewers have given to the show and the recognition by the Honourable Chief Minster, Eknath Shinde ji has reaffirmed this. I think the efforts of the whole team of Wagle Ki Duniya deserve a mention as we have tried to make the show a genuine representation of the common man’s daily life problems.