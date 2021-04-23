Colors’ ‘Namak Issk Ka’ hits a century

Adv.

‘Namak Issk Ka’ has won millions of hearts with its gripping storytelling and entertaining characters. Beginning with dance, drama and action, the show went on to soften the otherwise rigid mindsets in the society towards nachaniyas.

The cast and crew of ‘Namak Issk Ka’ celebrated a century today as they complete 100 episodes of the show. Yug and Kahaani have fallen in love and are finally married. A dramatic tale will unfold on the show, as Gunjan breaks all boundaries to validate her marriage with Yug to get Kahaani out of his life and the house. Aware of Yug and Kahaani’s marriage Saroj opts for drastic steps to separate them but has failed till now. The struggle for Kahaani will get real when Iraavati takes over and uses her black magic power to make things difficult for Yug and Kahaani.

An excited Shruti Sharma aka Kahani says, “100 episodes have never felt this special for any other show. The love and appreciation that the show and my character Kahaani have received from the audience, has made a special place in my heart today. I hope that the show keeps going from strength to strength and we keep celebrating similar milestones!”

Talking about the achievement, Aditya Ojha aka Yug says, “This is a new experience for me. This is my first show on Indian television and the first time I am celebrating 100 episodes. I had goosebumps all over, as we celebrated this occasion. I am grateful for these positive moments that we get amidst the stress, and I want to thank the viewers for their support!”