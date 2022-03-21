- Advertisement -
'Cooku With Comali' fame Pugazh turns hero with 'Mr Zookeeper'

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Pugazh, who shot to fame with the TV cookery show ‘Cooku With Comali’, is all set to turn hero with Tamil film ‘Mr Zookeeper’.

Taking to Instagram to share the poster of the film, Pugazh said, “I dedicate ‘Mr Zookeeper’ to my fans who have been like a ladder and are responsible for my growth.”

The film, which is to be directed by J Suresh, who is best known for his earlier film ‘Ennavale’, will have Shirin Kanchanwala playing the female lead.

Music for the film will be by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography will be by Tanveer Mir. The film is being produced by Jeba.

Taking to Instagram, director J Suresh announced that the film had gone on the floors.

He said, “My film journey, which began in ‘Ennavale’, has now reached ‘Mr Zookeeper’. Introducing Pugazh as a hero has provided strength, both to my story and me. I am delighted to hear the music of ‘Mr Zookeeper’ from my friend Yuvan Shankar Raja. We are beginning this journey with cinematographer Tanveer Mir and heroine Shirin Kanchanwala. ‘Mr Zookeeper’ shoot begins.”

