Right now I want to feel good about life – Sharad Malhotra

Sharad Malhotra feels we need to show gratitude for what we have

By Glamsham Editorial
Right now I want to feel good about life - Sharad Malhotra
Right now I want to feel good about life - Sharad Malhotra
The coronavirus outbreak spoilt all our 2020 plans. We were neither prepared nor expected something like this to happen this year. But with all that’s happening and all that we have been through, actor Sharad Malhotra feels we need to show gratitude for what we have.

“The vulnerability is very high right now. People are in a very aggressive state, a very depressed state, there is a lot of angst, fear, so it’s all of this.

I don’t see joy, and I don’t see smiles, but I feel that we really need to be thankful for what we have today. It’s important to show some kind of gratitude,” the “Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki” actor said.

Sharad also shared that he has stopped talking to people and added, “I have stopped talking to people who I know will not leave me in a happy state after hanging up. So either when you talk to me and make me feel good about life, because right now I want to feel good about life.

I already know the depressing stuff, so there’s nothing more than you can talk about. So I want people to talk about the good stuff, give me a happier and brighter side of life.”   Sharad says that he always appreciated his staff, but because of the current scenario he values them more now.

 “I am really thankful to my staff, because they were always there for me and my work. I have always valued them, but now I value them more, because being at home and doing all that they do, I know how important they are and I will most certainly never take them for granted,” he signed off.

