‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ on Cartoon Network

Make way for the most loved, fearless super-cop‘Chulbul Pandey’ in a brand-new animated avatar. Cartoon Network, a WarnerMedia kids’ channel, is set to regale its young fans in India with its latest action-comedy ‘Dabangg – The Animated Series’ starting May 31.

The WarnerMedia and Cosmos-Maya collaboration will be one of the first animated series to retain the original version of a popular Bollywood character rather than reimagine the star as a kid. It joins the Cartoon Network line-up after the resounding success of other homegrown comedies ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’, ‘Smashing Simmba’ and ‘Lambu-G Tingu-G’ on companion channel POGO.

Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “Both kids and their families are just going to love this! Our new animated action-comedy is just so much fun and stars the character Chulbul Pandey – the quirkiest cop in town. It’s been great to work with Cosmos-Maya for yet another highly-promising project.”

Dabangg movie producer and Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, said, “We are thrilled to associate with Cartoon Network and Cosmos-Maya to bring to kids their favourite action-packed Bollywood franchise in an animated avatar. It has been a joyride to create new narratives with Chulbul Pandey, who the country has come to know and love. We cannot wait for little fans and their parents to meet the animated version of the quirky and amazing Chulbul Pandey on Cartoon Network!”