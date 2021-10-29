Daler Mehndi, Rekha Bhardwaj, 'Tabbar' cast on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Singers Daler Mehndi and Rekha Bhardwaj will be seen performing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. They are going to appear as celebrity guests along with the entire cast and the director of web series ‘Tabbar’.

This Hindi-Punjabi series is directed by Ajitpal Singh and produced by Ajay G. Rai. Supriya Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh and Ranvir Shorey are in the lead roles.

Kanwaljit Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora and Pawan Malhotra along with director Ajitpal Singh will be sharing some intriguing moments from the shooting sequences of the web show.

Also, host Kapil Sharma will be interacting with the guests and they will be opening up on different incidents from their life. Like Rekha Bhardwaj tells how she used to tease her husband and noted director Vishal Bhardwaj during their college days and Ranvir Shorey recalls an incident of social media trolling.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kr