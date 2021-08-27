Hero’s dark side emerges in the new chapter of Hero: Gayab Mode On

- Advertisement -

Sony SAB’s Hero – Gayab Mode On continues to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with some exhilarating twists and engaging storyline. The upcoming episodes promise to bring an all-new avatar of their favorite Hero as the show is all set to mark the next chapter of Veer’s aka Hero’s (Abhishek Nigam) adventurous journey. The sci-fi show living to its commitment to offer exhilarating and entertaining content will be seen taking a new turn.

As the story progresses, the halahal has taken over Veer and he is no longer able to take charge of his actions. While the mystical negative energy has taken over the ring, it is slowly pushing Veer to his darker side. On the other hand, Shukracharya (Ajay Gehi) gears up to create an indispensable army of thirteen powerful asuras who he desires to be led by none other than, Veer.

As Abhishek Nigam will be seen delving into a new avatar, viewers will witness a new line up of artists as immensenly talented and gorgeous, ASP Aditi Jammwal, essayed by Tunisha Sharma and Maya, essayed by Aleya Ghosh take centre stage as two pivotal characters in the upcoming storyline. Aditi, will be seen as a young inspector while Maya, will essay the role of a beautiful and cunning enchantress sent by Shukracharya. Both these ladies are set to walk in Veer’s life, and it’ll be interesting to watch how Veer aka Hero’s path changes with these new entries in his life.

Abhishek Nigam, essaying the role of Veer said, “I’m ecstatic about this brand-new chapter of Hero – Gayab Mode On. Veer will don an all-new avatar and I am excited to finally share that with our viewers. Our viewers will witness a new side of Veer. A side they have never seen before. I am excited to essay this new avatar along with the new adventure that the show has it store for us. The new chapter promises to bring a one of kind storyline that will captivate our fans and viewers. Veer enters the next chapter where he will be seen battling his inner demons. The show will also see some new faces and it has been such an amazing experience to work with them. So, stay tuned as an exciting journey awaits, for our beloved viewers.”

Tunisha Sharma, essaying the role of ASP Aditi Jammwal said, “I am thrilled to be a part of such a show as unique as Hero – Gayab Mode On. This is a first time I have come across an opportunity to be a part of a sci-fi show. I’ve been following the show and I must say the way it has been created is larger than life. I will be playing the role of a cop for the first time as well. Hero: Gayab Mode is certainly bringing a lot of my firsts. When I came across this character Aditi, it instantly intrigued me. She has an interesting camaraderie with Veer aka Hero. Stepping into a new character is always fun and comes with a big responsibility. I am learning the nuances of a police officer and putting my best foot forward do right by the character. The character is going to set the tone for the upcoming episodes, and I am eagerly looking forward for the viewers to meet Aditi. If I have to describe this new phase of Hero: Gayab Mode On, it has to be magnificent and action packed.”

Aleya Ghosh, essaying the role of Maya said, “Hero – Gayab Mode On is one of the most unique sci-fi shows we have on Indian television at the moment. Though, I have been a part of mythological shows in the past which also possessed concepts that were larger than life, I feel beyond excited to have received this opportunity to be a part of Hero – Gayab Mode On as it has been known to be a favourite amongst the audience. I will be playing the role of a cunning enchantress; this is one of many firsts for me as I will be seen donning a negative look. The viewers will soon witness an interesting camaraderie with Veer and ASP Aditi Jammwal. Learning new nuances and stepping in the shoes of a new character is always fun. I enjoy exploring and learning new things every day. The upcoming episodes are all set to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats. Stay tuned and continue to shower your love on the show.”

Will Veer be able to fight the negative energy of the corrupted ring? Will Shukracharya be successful in recruiting Veer as his army commander? Will Maya and Aditi’s entry in Veer’s life lead to a budding love triangle?

All this and a lot more on Sony SAB’s Hero: Gayab Mode On. A new chapter begins!