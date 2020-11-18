Advtg.
TV News

Darshan Raval opens up on his new romantic track 'Main kisi aur ka'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Main kisi aur ka, and describes it as a soulful romantic track.

After Judaiyaan, Mujhe peene do and Maa from his debut album, Judaiyaan, Darshan released his latest track Main kisi aur ka, which also features actress Heli Daruwala.

“It’s every singer’s dream to release a full-fledged album and this kind of response is just the cherry on the cake. Main kisi aur ka is a soulful romantic track and I’m sure people will enjoy it,” Darshan said.

Talking about the song, Heli said: “It is just the kind of track that Darshan’s fans love him for. I had thoroughly enjoyed working on Dil mera blast (with Darshan) and the experience this time too, was just as enriching.”

Main kisi aur ka is composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

Darshan became the audience favourite when he participated in India’s Raw Star. He went on to sing for films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Teraa Surroor, Loveyatri and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He has been active in the independent music space, too.

In an interview to IANS earlier, he said: “I never got the time to work on so many songs together. Album needs a lot of time, a lot of dedication and a lot of hardwork. Not only me, the entire team has to do that.”

He shared that the lockdown gave him a chance to cut the album.

“I wanted to do an album since the last five years, but I think this was the time I could achieve this dream,” he said.

–IANS

sug/vnc

