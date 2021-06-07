Adv.

Actress Debina Bonnerjee says she is “a forever Shah Rukh Khan fan” and that Ranveer Singh would be an interesting actor to collaborate with. She regrets that her wish of working with the late National Award-winning filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh will remain unfulfilled.

“One of my favourite filmmakers that I always wanted to work with is Rituparno Ghosh. Such a talented storyteller Ritu da was. So, when he passed away, I was heartbroken like anything! From the time I became an actress, Rituparno Ghosh was at the top of the list of directors I wanted to work with. That wish will remain unfulfilled,” she said.

Debina added, “In Bollywood I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali because of the larger-than-life world that he creates. Also, I would like to work with Kaushik Ganguly. He is a National Award-winning filmmaker and I worked with him as a teenager in Kolkata, when I did not know what acting is all about.”

Asked about her parameters to choose a script, Debina said, “I always look forward to a new challenge in my role. I became popular for playing a mythological character like Sita followed by a girl like Mayuri in ‘Chidiya Ghar’.

“I again played a Goddess, but an antagonist Poulomi Maa in the show ‘Santoshi Maa’. When I was doing ‘Vish’, the character had a supernatural element and I did that convincingly. But playing an urban character is becoming a comfort zone for me. So, I want to play something that would take me out of it, maybe a character from rural India? Yes, that would be challenging for me.”

So, who is her favourite co-star? Debina replied, “I am a forever Shah Rukh Khan fan. From the new bunch of actors, I would say Ranveer Singh is such an interesting actor to collaborate with!”

–By Arundhuti Banerjee