Veteran Gujarati actor Deepak Gheewala joins ‘Anupamaa’ cast

Recently we saw veteran Gujrati actor Deepak Gheewala’s entry in Rajan Shahi’s popular show Anupamaa. The famed actor is playing the adorable and loving GK – the guardian of Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna).

Speaking about his entry in the show Deepak says,” Working with Rajan Shahi has always been a pleasure. Earlier I played an important role in DKP’s show Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke. When I received a call for GK’s role in Anupamaa, I was more than happy to accept it. Rajan Shahi is one producer in the industry who is really well organised. In the midst of the pandemic, everything on the set is so well maintained and sanitised – I feel really comfortable working on his sets. I have survived the deadly virus earlier this year but luckily I was under home quarantine. My family took good care of me and I got cured. As an artist I feel the show must go on.”

Talking about his role, the veteran actor says, ”GK is a kind of a father figure to Anuj in the show. They share an adorable relationship. Anuj has never felt the absence of his parents as GK is the one-man army for him. The audience will get to know more soon.”

Speaking about his working experience with Gaurav Khanna, Deepak adds,” He has no hang-ups and I am liking that a lot. The scenes are nicely written and I am sure the audience is going to love that. I had a great time working with Shaheer Sheikh in YRHP and I am hoping that Gaurav and I will recreate that magic again.” He also shares his views on why Anupamaa has been on the top of the chart? “The way Rajan Shahi has weaved the story of Anupamaa is extremely engaging. Her committed married life, her struggle to create her own identity in the society – the audience loves that part. The show has a lot of messages for everyone and it is nicely conveyed through characters.”

At 82 Gheewala is extremely passionate and dedicated towards his craft, he feels it’s the adrenaline rush that keeps him going. Apart from some iconic Gujrati plays Muthi Uchero Manas, Heem Angara, Mahasagar, Be Dooni Paanch he has been also doing popular Hindi daily shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Diya Aur Bati, Teen Bahuraniyan, RK Laxman Ki Duniya.