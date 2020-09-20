Home TV News

Delnaaz Irani: I want people to see me in a new light

By Glamsham Editorial
Delnaaz Irani
Delnaaz Irani

Actress Delnaaz Irani has been entertaining fans mostly with her comic roles, but she wants people to see her in a new light now.

“I believe I am a good actor who happens to excel in comic roles. I really want people to see me in a new light. I want producers to focus on my versatility and let me prove that I can also pull off other shades,” she said.

“I am telling them to please take a risk because if the producer will not break an actor’s image then who will? I am sure as an actor, one will do a grand job because a good actor will always be a good actor irrespective of the role and the character. I would like to explore the web series format and also the short films’ space. The variety of shades which this space provides is excellent. To me medium was never an issue, I gave one and a half years continuously to theatre. And I enjoyed every bit of it. I want to try every space,” added Delnaaz.

She has now joined the cast of the show “Choti Sarrdaarni”.

“The entry of my character Martha will be pathbreaking in ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ and she will bring a huge change in Meher and Sarabjeet’s life. It will create a lot of ups and downs. She is a very stern personality but at the same time very caring and loving. She has a handicapped child and she has loads of responsibilities. It is also non-comic and the look of the character is very classy. Martha is not at all a loud character and that attracted me towards this role,” said Delnaaz. –IANS/nn/vnc

