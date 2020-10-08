Advtg.
Delnaaz Irani treats herself to a post-lockdown outing!

Delnaaz Irani also met her friends recently and had an amazing time.

By Glamsham Editorial
The lockdown has been tough on everyone and now, after six months, people have started stepping out of their homes. Actor Delnaaz Irani also met her friends recently and had an amazing time. She, along with four of her friends, met at Bandra for a while. This was their first outing since the lockdown.

“It felt so great to meet someone of my closest friends. We were not able to meet for so many months and it was such a stress-buster catching up with them,” she says.

Delnaaz had a great time with her friends Sameer K Thakur, Mazher Sayed, Mouli Ganguly, and Munisha Khatwani. The five of them had lunch together, spent some quality time together and even took a few fun selfies! Check them out!

On the work front, Delnaaz is currently part of the show Choti Sarrdaarni on Colors. 

